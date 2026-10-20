DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Jaishankar holds talks with UAE’s Foreign Minister in Mumbai; says West Asia situation matter of "deep concern"

Jaishankar holds talks with UAE’s Foreign Minister in Mumbai; says West Asia situation matter of "deep concern"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:49 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked on Tuesday that the regional situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern". He affirmed that New Delhi will support every initiative encouraging peace through dialogue and diplomacy. He said this during discussions with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the Emirates, arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening for a two-day visit. His official visit to India comes amid a recent surge in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, reportedly orchestrated by Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

During his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) established between India and the UAE has substantially boosted bilateral trade and financial ties.

Advertisement

"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he stated.

"We continue to support the free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, the UAE leadership, for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jaishankar observed that, despite macroeconomic turbulence and geopolitical challenges, the commercial partnership between the two nations continues to establish "new benchmarks".

"The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA, and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies," he said.

"Cooperation in defence, energy and technology is acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he noted.

Bilateral trade and cultural exchange have increased significantly since New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed the CEPA in 2022.

Currently, both countries rank among each other's leading trade and investment partners, underpinned by the CEPA, a domestic currency settlement framework and the bilateral investment treaty. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts