Jaishankar indicates difference in partnership with Russia, Quad

New Delhi, October 10

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday drew a distinction between the Quad and India’s relationship with Russia. While Quad was focussed on the Indo-Pacific, he indicated that India's ties with Russia was a judgment which was “reflective of both our future interests as well as our current situation”.

The minister also declined to divulge India’s vote in advance of a debate in the UN General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Quad is a mechanism which is primarily focused on the Indo Pacific, and I think that's an area where the convergence of interests between the Quad partners is particularly strong. With regard to India and Russia, we have really a longstanding relationship, a relationship that has certainly served our interest well,” he said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart in Canberra on Monday.

“It's important to appreciate that a naval presence that strengthens safety and security, and contributes to prosperity and progress in a region, by definition, is an asset to the strategic scenario of that region,” he said in a firm indication of India’s commitment to the Quad despite its differences with the other three members on the police towards Russia.

Another indication of India’s commitment to Quad was its activism at the IAEA to defeat a Chinese resolution that sought to throw a spanner in the AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) project to construct nuclear powered submarines for Canberra for effective patrolling and deterrence in the Indian Ocean. Jaishankar hinted at India’s role by stating “we urged other members”. — TNS