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Home / World / Jaishankar interacts with Indians in Jamaica on transformation back home

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in Jamaica on transformation back home

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ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Kingston [Jamaica], May 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday interacted with the Indian community in Jamaica on the transformation India has gone through.

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Jaishankar also talked about recent developments in the India-Jamaica ties.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to interact with the Indian community in Jamaica. Good to hear the Prime Minister of Jamaica speak so warmly about their many contributions. Shared with them recent developments in India-Jamaica ties. Discussed the transformation underway at home, especially in infrastructure, human development and technology driven governance & entrepreneurship."

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Jaishankar highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Jamaica, describing the relationship as one built on shared history, respect and friendship.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "The India-Jamaica story is written in runs, written in respect, written in friendship," underlining the cultural and sporting links that bind the two nations.

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The minister was referring to his participation in an event at Sabina Park, where he joined Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to formally dedicate a new electronic scoreboard gifted by India.

Jaishankar expressed hope that the scoreboard would witness many memorable cricketing moments in the future, adding that it would also stand as a symbol of the growing partnership between the two countries.

In a lighter note, the External Affairs Minister remarked that West Indies legend Chris Gayle was missed at the occasion, acknowledging the legendary batter's association with the historic venue.

Joined Prime Minister Andrew Holness in formally dedicating the electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park, gifted by India. May this scoreboard count many great innings to come. Among them, that of - friendship. PS: Chris Gayle was missed," the External Affairs Minister concluded.

Jaishankar on Sunday (local time) visited Old Harbour in Jamaica, the historic landing site of the first Indian arrivals to the Caribbean nation more than 180 years ago.

In a post on X, Jaishankar described the visit as an opportunity to connect with the Indian diaspora and acknowledge their enduring cultural legacy in Jamaica.

"Glad to visit Old Harbour, the historic site where the first Indians arrived in Jamaica over 180 years ago," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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