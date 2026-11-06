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Home / World / Jaishankar meets Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne; discusses expanding cooperation in trade, renewable energy

Jaishankar meets Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne; discusses expanding cooperation in trade, renewable energy

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ANI
Updated At : 03:32 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], November 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the sidelines og CHOGM 2026 and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, renewable energy and food processing.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Browne and congratulated him on successfully hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda. Conveyed warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi and congratulated him on successfully hosting CHOGM2026. Discussed deepening cooperation particularly in trade & investment, renewable energy and food processing. Value his guidance in that regard."

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In a separate engagement, the External Affairs Minister met Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene and discussed strengthening cooperation across several sectors, including healthcare, education, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), training and capacity building.

"Good to meet with FM Paul Chet Greene of Antigua and Barbuda. Agreed to intensify our cooperation in healthcare & education, SMEs, training & capacity building. Also exchanged views on the just concluded CHOGM2026," Jaishankar said in another post on X.

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Jaishankar's engagements come as India seeks to strengthen its economic and development partnerships across the Caribbean region.

Earlier, on the sidelines of CHOGM 2026, Jaishankar announced that India would extend a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Guyana for projects in roads, healthcare and defence following discussions with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

The two countries also signed three agreements covering digital public infrastructure and a UPI-like payment system, Quick Impact Projects and cooperation in micro and small enterprises manufacturing projects.

Jaishankar said the initiatives fulfilled commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Guyana in November 2024 for the CARICOM-India Summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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