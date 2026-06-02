Jaishankar meets Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles; shares assessments on Indo-Pacific, bilateral strategic ties

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles, to deliberate on regional dynamics, the Indo-Pacific theatre, and the advancement of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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The high-level meeting took place on Monday and served to consolidate strategic understanding and review mutual security interests across the region.

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"A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles of Australia today. Shared assessments on regional developments, Indo-Pacific and further advancement of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X following their interaction.

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Prior to this engagement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Marles jointly chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre, exploring avenues to scale up bilateral defence ties.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The leaders reviewed the progress of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed new opportunities to further advance the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Earlier, Mr Marles was accorded a Ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour upon his arrival."

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The ministry further noted that both democracies reiterated their resolve to solidify defence engagement, elevate strategic confidence, and foster peace, stability, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Reflecting on the bilateral talks, Rajnath Singh shared on X, "Had an excellent meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mr Richard Marles in New Delhi. Together we reviewed the full range of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways and means to enhance it further."

He added that "The India-Australia Defence Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come."

Marles emphasised that the discussions focused on converting the profound strategic trust between New Delhi and Canberra into tangible military cooperation.

"This week, we held the second annual Australia-India Defence Ministers' Dialogue, where Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and I spoke about turning our deep strategic trust into practical defence cooperation. Peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific rely on us working closely with our partners. Thank you to Minister Singh for hosting me," the Australian leader stated on X.

The Defence Ministry highlighted that Marles' tour of India succeeds the first iteration of the Dialogue hosted by Australia in October 2025, demonstrating the accelerating pace of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Australia is a key partner in India's vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership," the ministry remarked. (ANI)

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