Jaishankar meets Canadian FM Anita Anand in New York, concludes high-level week at UNGA 80

New York [US], September 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New York on Monday, marking a significant step in rebuilding ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar welcomed the recent appointment of High Commissioners, describing it as a "welcome step" in strengthening diplomatic relations.

"A good meeting with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada this morning in New York. The appointment of High Commissioners is welcome as we rebuild ties. Discussed further steps in that regard today. Look forward to welcoming FM Anand in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

This meeting is part of Jaishankar's high-level engagements at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he has been actively participating in multilateral and bilateral meetings. Jaishankar's interactions at the UNGA have included discussions with top officials, such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

"With team @IndiaUNNewYork at the @UN grounds as we conclude the High Level Week of #UNGA80," Jaishankar posted on X.

A day earlier, Jaishankar had spoken about the responses to global developments, the changing approach towards a workforce for the global economy and different trade arrangements which will arise globally. He shared how nations must build capacities and how they can be transposable to people who relate to them.

The EAM made the remarks at a panel discussion by the ORF on 'At The Heart of Development - Aid, Trade & Technology.' Speaking about the response to the challenges in the evolving world, Jaishankar said, "Technology, multi-polarity, self-reliance, south-south cooperation are part of one basket, which is a response to what is happening."

He said that it is important for large countries to build capacities, be more self-reliant, and that it is the focus for India. "You have to build multi-polarity by building national capacities. When you build national capacities and have national experiences, some of it is transposable to people who relate."

Jaishankar gave the example of DPI and said, "There are many societies which find the Indian model of DPI far more absorbable and relevant than a European model or an American model."

Speaking about the global workforce, Jaishankar said, "This world will require a global workforce." Noting that while housing and location may be a political debate, "There is no looking away that when you look at the demand and demographics, demands cannot be met due to national demographics, you cannot run away from this reality."

He highlighted that a big question which the international economy has to address today is how to create a more acceptable, contemporary, efficient model of a global workforce which is then located in a distributed global workplace.

In his conversation, he elaborated about trade and noted that it does find a way much easier in the present day and age due to physical and digital reasons. "There are much smoother trade interfaces than there have been in human existence despite the obstacles which arise."

"As a part of this re-engineered world, we will see new, more, different trade arrangements between countries, which will make decisions that were not made in other circumstances."

"Countries will feel the desire and compulsion to have new partners, regions. Technology, trade, connectivity, workplace-wise end up in a very different world in a very short while."

EAM Jaishankar is in the US where he spoke earlier at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He underlined in his remarks at the UN how India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities. (ANI)

