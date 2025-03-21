DT
PT
Home / World / Jaishankar meets Commonwealth Secretary General-elect, discusses India's expectations

Jaishankar shared with Botchwey India's expectations from the Commonwealth that it would be reflective of its members' views.
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Commonwealth Secretary General-elect and former Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and shared India's expectation that the Commonwealth should be more reflective of its members' views.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome Commonwealth Secretary General-Elect and former FM Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey this evening. Shared India's approach to the Commonwealth, voicing the expectation that it would become more purposeful, contemporary, efficient, transparent and reflective of its members' views."

Earlier on Thuirsday, Jaishankar held talks with Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda. Following this, Jaishankar stated that the two countries signed Quick Impact Projects to strengthen their partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A comprehensive discussion on bilateral cooperation with FM Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda this afternoon. The recent opening of our new Embassy in La Paz reflects our resolve to deepen the India-Bolivia partnership. Today's signing of an agreement on Quick Impact Projects is another step forward in that direction."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar extended India's full backing to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30.

This development comes as Jaishankar met with Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of COP30Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India.

"Glad to meet Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of UN Climate Change COP30 Amazonia and former Ambassador of Brazil to India. Extended India's full support to Brazil's presidency for a successful and outcome-oriented COP30," Jaishankar posted.

Jaishankar's assurance underscores India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, particularly in the realm of climate action. The two nations have a history of cooperation on global issues, having worked together in forums like the G20, BRICS, and the United Nations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

