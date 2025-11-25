Jaishankar meets Cyprus parliamentary delegation, calls ties "anchored in shared democratic values'

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met a visiting parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives, and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar wrote on X that the talks were anchored in shared "democratic values, respect for territorial integrity, and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation". He added that he was confident Cyprus's upcoming presidency of the European Union in 2026 would help advance India-EU relations.

Delighted to interact with the Parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by President @CYParliament @AnnitaDemetriou. Had wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral cooperation, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for territorial integrity and a firm opposition to… pic.twitter.com/3c5noqaC8c — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2025

The meeting comes close on the heels of Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos's official visit to India in October, during which he held multiple engagements aimed at taking forward ties between New Delhi and Nicosia.

Kombos met Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting where the two ministers reviewed the full spectrum of relations, including implementation of the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029. The plan stems from the Joint Declaration on the Comprehensive Partnership issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus in June 2025.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over progress in trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, technology, innovation, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and global issues and cooperation in multilateral forums.

During the October meeting, Jaishankar described Cyprus as a "trusted friend and reliable partner", noting that such descriptors were not easy to use in today's geopolitical climate. He thanked Cyprus for its consistent support to India on issues of core interest, particularly on terrorism.

"We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism. I would once again thank your government for the strong condemnation after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the solidarity expressed with India in our fight against terrorism," he said.

Kombos also delivered the 55th Sapru House Lecture at ICWA, where he said Cyprus strongly supports the early conclusion of the long-negotiated India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He noted that the pact would unlock major economic opportunities for both sides.

During the lecture, Constantinos Kombos stated that his country strongly supports the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, which will boost ties and unlock immense economic opportunities.

"Cyprus strongly supports the conclusion of the long-negotiated FTA between the EU and India. And the successful conclusion of this agreement will not only strengthen EU-India ties, but it will also unlock immense economic opportunities for India and for all the European countries," Kombos said.He said that Cyprus views India as a natural partner and ally, noting that New Delhi is emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world."Cyprus has been described as the unsinkable aircraft carrier...We see India as a natural partner and ally. Today, with India emerging as the leading voice in an increasingly multipolar world, Cyprus sees India not only as an old friend but also as a partner for future cooperation. Both nations, shaped by our legacy of colonial rule, have emerged as modern democracies that cherish freedom, the rule of law, and respect for international law," he said. (ANI)

