Jaishankar meets Egypt, European foreign ministers on sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

Jaishankar meets Egypt, European foreign ministers on sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

ANI
Updated At : 03:50 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Egypt and Europe on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE.

Sharing details in a post on X, Jaishankar said he was pleased to meet Egypt's Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty at the forum.

"Nice to catch up with FM Dr Badr Abdelatty of Egypt at Sir Bani Yas Forum," he said.

In a separate post, the EAM said he also met with several European leaders during the event, including Deputy Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers from Luxembourg and Poland, as well as the Foreign Minister of Latvia.

"Great to be with European colleagues DPM & FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg, DPM & FM Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland and FM Baiba Braze of Latvia," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, Jaishankar met with UK Deputy PM and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of the forum.

He announced his interaction with Lammy in a post on X, stating, "Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."

The EAM is currently in the UAE to attend the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, scheduled for December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual high-level platform that convenes senior leaders, policymakers, and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security, and economic cooperation.

Leaders from the Gulf and Arab worlds, as well as from Europe and Asia, are also participating in the high-level forum in the UAE.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi, will also participate in the discussion at the high-level forum, which is one of the most important international strategic dialogue events held annually in the UAE.

Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kompos will also attend the forum, as well as Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

