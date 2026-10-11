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Home / World / Jaishankar meets Ethiopian Investments Holdings CEO, discusses deeper investment ties

Jaishankar meets Ethiopian Investments Holdings CEO, discusses deeper investment ties

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ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he discussed ways to deepen investment partnerships between India and Ethiopia during a meeting with Brook Taye, CEO of Ethiopian Investments Holdings, in Addis Ababa on Saturday (local time).

“Pleased to meet Brook Taye, CEO, Ethiopian Investments Holdings. Discussed deeper investments partnerships between India and Ethiopia,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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During his visit, Jaishankar also chaired a conference of India's Heads of Mission in Africa, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between India and African countries across trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership and capacity building.

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“Chaired today in Addis Ababa a conference of our Heads of Mission in Africa. India and Africa share deep linkages built upon Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy, multipolarity and common development aspirations. We held in depth discussions on taking forward our partnership across trade, investments, connectivity, development partnership, and capacity building," he wrote on X.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Friday, Jaishankar emphasised the need for India and Africa to strengthen their historic partnership, advance self-reliance and push for reforms in global institutions.

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He said both sides shared developmental aspirations, historical experiences and a commitment to a more equitable global order, adding that their partnership must evolve to address contemporary challenges.

“India and Africa have developed a tradition of working hand in hand in international forums, and that continues to this day... Our relationship must evolve and keep pace with the times,” he said.

Highlighting the development goals of both sides, Jaishankar said India was pursuing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, while Africa had outlined its aspirations through ‘Agenda 2063’.

“Today, India is pursuing the goal of Viksit Bharat, or developed India, by 2047. We seek to transform ourselves by the centenary of our independence. Africa, likewise, has articulated its own vision through Agenda 2063, which outlines the Africa we want,” he said.

The minister said India was Africa's fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade turnover nearing USD 100 billion. Indian investments across the continent span manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and information technology.

“We strongly encourage our businesses to view Africa as an investment destination of choice. Indian businesses, as a rule, have created local employment, encouraged value addition and strengthened African national economies,” he said.

Jaishankar also called for fair representation of India and Africa in global decision-making, arguing that the existing international order did not adequately reflect their interests.

“India and Africa cannot remain unrepresented or underrepresented in global decision-making,” he said.

He reiterated India's support for reforms to the United Nations Security Council, saying the current Council neither delivered effectively nor represented countries fairly.

Jaishankar also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital governance, including digital identity, payments, financial inclusion and public service delivery, as well as in space, drone technologies and artificial intelligence.

India and Africa share longstanding historical and cultural ties, shaped by trade across the Indian Ocean, shared experiences of colonialism and cooperation in international forums.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of his three-nation African tour, which also included visits to Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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