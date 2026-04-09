Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, discusses "wide-ranging partnership" and West Asia developments

Port Louis [Mauritius], April 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Thursday to deliver warm greetings and best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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During the meeting, the minister highlighted the robust nature of the bilateral bond, noting that the partnership has seen significant advancement across various sectors over the past year.

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In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared details of the encounter, stating, "Pleased to call on Prime Minister @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius. Conveyed best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Our wide-ranging partnership has witnessed remarkable and substantive progress in the last one year."

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Pleased to call on Prime Minister @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius. Conveyed best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Our wide - ranging partnership has witnessed remarkable and substantive progress in the last one year. Discussed its various facets including development cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/OrdjPEcPzk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 9, 2026

The discussions between the two leaders covered a broad array of strategic and social initiatives.

According to the minister, they "discussed its various facets, including development cooperation, health, education, capacity building, mobility, technology, maritime security, and people-to-people ties."

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The dialogue also extended to regional stability, specifically focusing on "developments in West Asia and their impact."

Expressing India's appreciation for the ongoing collaboration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that he "deeply values PM Ramgoolam's strong commitment to the enduring India-Mauritius friendship."

The visit to the island nation, scheduled for April 9-10, is the first leg of a four-day diplomatic tour that includes the UAE.

In Mauritius, the minister is set to participate in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, themed 'Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance'.

This flagship event, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the India Foundation, serves as a platform for regional leaders to deliberate on maritime security and economic sustainability.

Following his engagements in Mauritius, the minister will travel to the United Arab Emirates on April 11 to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE leadership.

This diplomatic outreach occurs as India welcomes the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, maintaining that dialogue is vital for regional peace and the protection of global energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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