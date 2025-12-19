Jaishankar meets multi-party parliamentary delegations that represented India at UNGA

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met members of multi-party parliamentary delegations who recently represented India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and discussed their experiences and contributions at the global forum.

Advertisement

The delegation of MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in two groups.

Advertisement

According to a release, the meeting was held at Parliament House. It included members of the first parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation, One Election, PP Chaudhary, as well as the second delegation, led by BJP MP D Purandeswari. The delegations had participated in the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement

During the interaction, the External Affairs Minister appreciated the role played by the parliamentarians in effectively presenting India's position on various global issues and engaging with the international community, including members of the Indian diaspora.

The discussions focused on the successful participation of the Indian parliamentary delegations at the UNGA and how the initiative helped strengthen India's parliamentary engagement and representation at international forums.

Advertisement

"Glad to interact today with the members of the multi-party Parliamentarian delegations who recently represented India at the UN General Assembly. Listened to their experiences and appreciate their feedback. Thank them for effectively putting across India's stance on the global stage," EAM said in a post on X.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly aims to promote global cooperation, peace, and sustainable development, aligning with the theme "Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development, and human rights."

The first group attended the UNGA from November 14 to 18, while the second group attended from November 27 to 30.

Each group consisted of 15 members from different political parties.

The first group includes PP Chaudhary (BJP), Anil Baluni (BJP), Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Ujjawal Deora Nikam (BJP), S Phangon Konyak (BJP), Medha Vishram Kulkarni (BJP), Poonam Ben Maadam (BJP), Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Kumari Selja (Congress), Vamsi Krishna Gaddam (Congress), Vivek Tankha (Congress), T Sumathy (Congress), Sribharat Mathukumilli (TDP), and NK Premchandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party).

The second group included D Purandeswari (BJP), Vishnu Datt Sharma (BJP), Bhola Singh (BJP), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Saumitra Khan (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Sajda Ahmed (TMC), P. Wilson (DMK), PV Mithun Reddy (YSRCP), Indra Hang Subba (SKM), Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL), Sandeep Kumar Pathak (AAP), Niranjan Bishi (BJD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) and GK Vasan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)