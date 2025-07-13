DT
Home / World / Jaishankar meets Singapore's counterpart Vivian Bala, says "Singapore is at heart of India's Act East Policy"

Jaishankar meets Singapore's counterpart Vivian Bala, says "Singapore is at heart of India's Act East Policy"

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Singapore City [Singapore], July 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Bala on Sunday. He stated that Singapore is at the heart of India's 'Act East Policy.'

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Singapore is at the heart of our Act East Policy. Always insightful to exchange views there. Great to meet FM @VivianBala this morning in Singapore."

Jaishankar met Temasek Holdings Chairman-designate Teo Chee Hean on Sunday and discussed the transformation underway in India and its investment opportunities.

"A great pleasure to meet Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean today. Discussed the transformation underway in India and its investment opportunities," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Singapore. During his visit, Jaishankar will meet Singapore's leadership as part of the regular exchanges between our two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

After concluding his visit to Singapore, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) being held in Tianjin. He will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the CFM.

Earlier on July 2, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), P Kumaran, met with Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, for further strengthening the India-Singapore partnership.

"Secretary(East) P. Kumaran met Mr. Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) @MFAsgToday in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, for further strengthening the India-Singapore partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal wrote on X.

The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. To commemorate this special occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo in New Delhi on January 16, as stated by the MEA.

The joint logo incorporates elements: colours from the Indian and Singaporean National flags, the Lotus (National flower of India) & Orchid (National flower of Singapore), and the number 60, highlighting the significant milestone of the 60th anniversary. Overall, the logo reads "India Singapore 60 years of diplomatic relations".

According to MEA, the placement of these elements symbolises the enduring friendship, mutual trust and shared values between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

