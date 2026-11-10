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Home / World / Jaishankar meets UAE Ambassador Abdulla Saif al Nuaimi, discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

Jaishankar meets UAE Ambassador Abdulla Saif al Nuaimi, discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi in New Delhi and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared details of the meeting and reiterated the importance of deepening engagement between India and the UAE across areas of mutual interest.

"Glad to receive Ambassador H.E. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi of the UAE today. We discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership," Jaishankar wrote.

The meeting comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, with both countries maintaining close ties across trade, investment, energy, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

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Earlier, on November 7, UAE Ambassador Al Nuaimi celebrated his first Diwali in India with a special gathering at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, joining embassy staff members and their families in the festivities.

The ambassador shared a 49-second video of the celebrations, capturing the festive atmosphere at the embassy, which was decorated with illuminated displays, a large floral rangoli and traditional diyas.

The video also showed embassy members lighting diyas together and posing for a group photograph against a backdrop displaying the message "Happy Diwali".

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Sharing his experience in a post on X, Al Nuaimi wrote, "My first Diwali in India was made all the more special with a lovely and warm celebration alongside members of the UAE Embassy in New Delhi. It was a wonderful opportunity to share in the joy, festive spirit and beautiful traditions of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!"

The celebrations highlighted the UAE envoy's participation in Indian cultural traditions and the people-to-people connections that form an important part of bilateral relations.

India and the UAE share a comprehensive strategic partnership, with cooperation spanning economic, diplomatic and cultural sectors. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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