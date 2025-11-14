New York [US], November 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday and discussed the current global order, regional flashpoints and the role of multilateralism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Guterres' assessment of global developments and thanked him for his "clear and consistent support" for India's growth.

"Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots. Thank him for clear and consistent support for India's growth and development. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he wrote.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India is participating as an invited partner during Canada's presidency.

Earlier, Jaishankar attended the G7 Outreach Session on energy security and critical minerals. He emphasised that India is willing to work constructively with its global partners and highlighted the need to reduce dependence and enhance resilience in supply chains.

Highlighting the Indian perspective, he said that India is open to working constructively with international partners and underlined that greater cooperation is the way forward.

In a post on X, EAM stated that he discussed the need to mitigate dependence and build resilience. Highlighting that while policy consultations are helpful, the key is to have them translated on the ground.

Sharing details in a post on X, he said, "Participated in @G7 FMM Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals, and put forth India's perspective. Spoke about the need on both issues to mitigate dependence, strengthen predictability and build resilience. Greater international cooperation is the only way forward. Noted the unpredictability and market constraints in global supply. More policy consultations and coordination are helpful. The key however, is to translate that on the ground. India is open to working constructively with international partners in this regard."

Jaishankar also joined the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity and underlined India's approach to maritime security through the MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation and the role as first responder in the maritime domain.

In his remarks shared on X, he highlighted the imperative of trusted and diversified maritime links and India's efforts in upgrading its shipping infrastructure and developing resilient corridors.

EAM further highlighted the need for better coordination in protecting critical maritime and undersea infrastructure, maritime threats and economic crimes, including piracy, smuggling and IUU fishing merit deeper international collaboration.

He mentioned India's emergence as a first responder in the maritime domain, the endeavour to deepen HADR partnerships in Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements, and the importance of maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world. He noted the central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda and highlighted that the UNCLOS must be upheld.

India is attending the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner under Canada's presidency, alongside countries such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea.

The discussions underscore India's active role in global diplomacy and its engagement on key issues, including trade, security, and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar's participation highlights India's "continued commitment" to working with global partners."EAM's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflects India's continued commitment to working with international partners in addressing global challenges and bolstering the voice of the Global South in international fora," the MEA stated. (ANI)

