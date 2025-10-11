DT
Jaishankar meets US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, discusses India-US ties

Jaishankar meets US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, discusses India-US ties

ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, where the two discussed the India-US relationship and its growing global significance.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

Gor, who recently arrived in India, is set to formally present his credentials at a later date, according to the US Embassy.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor earlier today.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment."

Earlier, Jaishankar had met Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 24, where both leaders discussed deepening the India-US strategic partnership.

Following the meeting, the US State Department shared on X, "US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the US-India relationship."

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said, "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

He further noted, "As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India."

Gor's appointment underscores Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi amid the steep tariffs imposed on India by the Trump adminstration. This year, in August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

His visit marks another step forward in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations across defence, trade, and technology. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

