Jaishankar meets Zanzibar President; resolves to expand bilateral AI, tech, education ties

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi in the national capital on Sunday, aiming to deepen bilateral ties across key sectors, including digital technology, water infrastructure, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and higher education.

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Reviewing the diplomatic engagement on X, the External Affairs Minister termed the dialogue productive, emphasising New Delhi's resolve to bolster developmental alliances with both Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania.

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He wrote, "A pleasure to meet Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors."

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A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi @DrHmwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital… pic.twitter.com/eemXlUUHFZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 19, 2026

Focusing on the rapidly evolving educational synergy between the two sides, Jaishankar added, "@IITMZanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India's enduring commitment to Africa's education and development priorities."

The high-profile meeting aligns with the broader momentum between India and Tanzania as the two democracies accelerate their strategic alliance via technology transfers, institutional growth, and shared capacity-building projects.

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President Mwinyi reached the capital city after anchoring trade and academic events in Chennai, where he participated as the Chief Guest at the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Friday.

During his southern India itinerary, the visiting leader strongly advocated for robust academic exchange programmes, pinpointing the IIT Madras Zanzibar operational facility, the premier international outpost for any IIT, as the anchor of this relationship.

On Saturday evening, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal received the African dignitary at the airport.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warmly welcome Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi."

The official spokesperson further noted, "The visit follows President Mwinyi's successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief Guest."

Underlining the geopolitical weight of the state visit, Jaiswal added, "The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Tanzania Strategic Partnership, building on longstanding people-to-people ties and our shared priorities as partners in the Global South."

The ongoing visit will catalyse future-ready pacts in healthcare infrastructure, industrial capacity building, and digital public architecture, positioning the iconic IIT Madras Zanzibar campus as the blueprint for India's geopolitical and educational outreach across the Global South. (ANI)

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