Jaishankar, Netherlands Defence Minister hold talks on security perspectives and challenges

Updated At : 08:01 AM May 20, 2025 IST

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective security perspectives and challenges.
ANI
Updated At : 08:01 AM May 20, 2025 IST
The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the Netherlands Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague on Monday and exchanged views on their respective security perspectives and challenges.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague today. Exchanged views on our respective security perspectives and challenges. Also spoke about the benefits of forging a bilateral defence partnership."

Jaishankar interacted with representatives of the Indian community, noting the value of the community's contribution to building a stronger relationship between the two nations.

"Interacted with representatives of the Indian community this evening. Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and appreciated the country's strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its support for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Jaishankar said that he and Veldkamp discussed deepening bilateral partnership and engagement with the European Union.

"Thank FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands for hosting me today in The Hague. Appreciate Netherlands' strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. And support for zero tolerance against terrorism. Had wide-ranging discussions on deepening our bilateral partnership and engagement with the EU. Exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi-polarity," the EAM stated on X.

During his visit, Jaishankar also interacted with strategic experts in the Hague. He said that they discussed why India and the EU should engage more in an era of multipolarity and strategic autonomy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A good exchange of views with strategic experts in the Hague this morning. Discussed why India and the Netherlands/EU should engage more deeply in an era of multi-polarity and strategic autonomy."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19-24.

In the press release, MEA stated, "During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

