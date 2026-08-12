Jaishankar offers condolences after 7.5 magnitude Colombia quake kills 224

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed condolences over the deadly 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Colombia that has killed 224 people, and said India stands ready to extend assistance.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar on Tuesday wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the earthquake in Colombia. Extend heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Also pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance."

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According to a CNN count based on reports from agencies and authorities, 224 people have been killed and 138 injured. Another five people remain missing in the department, Cordoba-Curi said.

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Buildings in the city of Manizales sustained severe damage.

CNN reported that Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said the death toll in the city remains at five, with 60 buildings suffering total or partial collapse.

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"There are 2,000 people affected, and we will likely reach 4,000, with 150 people in the shelter at the Coliseo Mayor," Rojas said in a video posted to X.

He added officials have received thousands of requests to assess impacted homes and that the process "will take us a month or a little more."

CNN further reported that Colombia's Geological Service has recorded more than 70 aftershocks since the 7.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday. The latest, a magnitude 3.8 quake, was felt in several cities. The epicentre was in San Jose del Palmar, in the department of Choco, at a depth of 99 kilometres.

The Service said aftershocks are "likely" to continue for "days, weeks, or even months" as energy is released.

In a post on X, Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella announced economic relief measures during a tour of the coffee region.

Seguimos recorriendo las zonas afectadas y trabajando sin descanso por los colombianos. En Pereira, evaluamos la situación y coordinamos todas las capacidades del Estado para responder con rapidez y contundencia a las comunidades afectadas. Estamos en el territorio, al frente… pic.twitter.com/eYUBFd33Ht — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) August 11, 2026

"In Pereira, we assessed the situation and coordinated all the capacities of the State to respond quickly and forcefully to the affected communities. We are on the ground, at the forefront of the emergency and alongside our people," De la Espriella said on X.

He ordered the Minister of Housing to decree "an economic relief in public services for all people affected in Risaralda for three months", so people "won't need to pay household bills".

In a series of posts, Espriella wrote, "The affected families are not alone. We are coordinating with the ministers and local authorities to assess the damages and the necessary support to rebuild what has been lost and to provide real solutions in the face of this difficult situation. We will be by our people's side until we move forward."

He further added, "From the very first minute, I have been at the forefront of this emergency, travelling through the affected territories, listening to our people, and mobilising the full capacity of the State to respond. With deep sorrow, I lament the lives we have lost and stand in solidarity with the families searching for their missing loved ones. Their suffering is my own, and I will not leave them alone in such a difficult time. I will not rest as long as there is a family that needs help. Colombia can be certain that its Government is present, taking action, and stepping up. With God's help, the strength of the Republic, and the unity of our people, we will move forward."

Espriella said People who lost their homes will be given financial support for temporary housing, with repair and rebuilding costs to be addressed later. Pereira, the capital of Risaralda, is among the worst hit, with more than 70 dead, CNN reported. (ANI)

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