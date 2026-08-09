New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighters on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, launched on August 9, 1942, against British colonial rule.

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In a post on X, he recalled the enduring legacy of freedom fighters and said, "Salute the sacrifice and determination of our freedom fighters on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Their contribution to India's freedom remains an enduring legacy. Jai Hind."

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Salute the sacrifice and determination of our freedom fighters on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Their contribution to India’s freedom remains an enduring legacy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 9, 2026

The Quit India Movement, also known as the "Bharat Chodo Andolan", was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 9, 1942, during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India.

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The Movement was significant, especially because it brought home to the British that it would not be possible to continue to govern India and forced them to think of ways they could exit the country.

The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal from India." Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide."

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On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country.

The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.

Several freedom fighters faced repression and imprisonment; however, India succeeded in attaining independence in 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the people who participated in the Quit India Movement, launched on August 9, 1942, against British colonial rule.

In an X post, PM Modi noted that the Quit India Movement "infused new energy into our freedom struggle."

"Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. Inspired by the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy into our freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of our people to break free from colonial rule," the social media post read. (ANI)

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