Manama [Bahrain], July 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bahrain on 6-7 July 2026 and during his meeting with the top brass of the country, EAM reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the longstanding partnership with Bahrain.

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A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on his visit said that during the visit, EAM had an audience with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also had a separate call on Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

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"During these meetings, conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepening the longstanding and friendly bilateral partnership with Bahrain. He thanked the leadership of Bahrain for ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community in the Kingdom," the statement said.

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As per the statement, EAM held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

They reviewed India-Bahrain bilateral relations and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors.

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EAM congratulated Bahrain on its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2026 to 2027.

The statement further noted that EAM also interacted with members of the Indian community in Bahrain. He commended their valuable contribution to the economic development and social fabric of Bahrain and appreciated their role in further strengthening the close people-to-people ties between the two countries. He also appreciated their views and suggestions on further enhancing the India-Bahrain partnership.

Earlier, he concluded his visit to Qatar, marking a significant step in reinforcing the long-standing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Doha.

During the visit, Jaishankar held extensive bilateral discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The talks centred on deepening cooperation across key sectors, including energy security, trade, and strategic investments, while also reaffirming the vital "people-to-people" ties that serve as the backbone of the relationship.

EAM Jaishankar is on a multi-nation visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, US and Belgium. (ANI)

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