New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reviewed activities undertaken by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under Special Campaign 6 and distributed Ayushman Bharat health cards to Safai Mitras, highlighting the government's focus on cleanliness, healthcare and civic responsibility.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Undertook review of various activities undertaken by Team MEA under Special Campaign 6 across various establishments in India and abroad.”

Advertisement

"Interacted with our Safai Mitras and lauded their commendable work in maintaining cleanliness. Visited Ayushman Bharat PM - JAY health camp organised for our Safai Mitras. Distributed Ayushman Bharat Cards to our Safai Mitras. Planted a Neem sapling at MEA campus," he said.

Advertisement

Jaishankar also planted a Neem sapling on the MEA campus as part of the activities undertaken under the campaign.

“We are committed in our quest towards consciousness, health, hygiene, and civic responsibility,” he added.

Advertisement

The initiatives form part of the ministry's efforts to promote cleanliness, improve employee welfare and encourage environmental awareness across its establishments in India and abroad.

Earlier, on October 2, the MEA celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, marking the culmination of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. The event also recognised the contributions of Safai Mitras and winners of various competitions organised under the initiative.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “MEA India celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October. The event culminated the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Spl. Secretary (Estt.) and AS (Admn) felicitated our SafaiMitras and various #SHS competition winners.”

The ministry also highlighted the participation of young children in the campaign under the theme 'Yuva for Swachhata', encouraging younger generations to contribute to cleanliness and sanitation efforts.

Special Campaign 6 focuses on strengthening cleanliness practices and promoting responsible management of government offices, while encouraging greater awareness of hygiene and environmental protection. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)