Jaishankar reviews strategic ties with Italy; highlights defence, tech & innovation

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): After meeting Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed progress across key sectors under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 and appreciated their joint efforts to counter terror financing.

Sharing an update on X after the talks, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy today evening in New Delhi. Reviewed progress under the political, defence, tech & innovation, maritime, mobility, space, trade & investment domains outlined under our Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. Also appreciated the joint efforts to counter terror financing. Dwelt on our cooperation with the EU, other regional, global & multilateral developments."

Earlier in the meeting, Jaishankar described Italy as "one of India's closest partners" and thanked Tajani for Italy's support following last month's terror incident in New Delhi. "I want to thank you also for the message of solidarity from the government of Italy when we had this terror incident last month in New Delhi," he said.

He highlighted that both countries are working closely to counter the financing of terrorism, particularly through their cooperation at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Recently, when our Prime Ministers met in the G20 in Johannesburg, we announced the joint initiative to counter financing on terrorism. That was a very positive step. We work with Italy. We regard you as one of our closest partners in that, including in the FATF, the Financial Action Task Force," Jaishankar said.

The minister noted the growing momentum in India-Italy ties and said Tajani's frequent visits reflect the strength of the partnership.

"The fact that you come here so often is very welcome for us. It shows a very strong commitment. It has led to a very good relationship between us personally, between our governments," he said. "Our partnership is built on democratic values, it is on respect for civilisation, for culture, for heritage, and our commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous world."

Jaishankar said Italy's business delegation will meet Indian industry leaders in Mumbai on Thursday as part of efforts to advance the strategic plan. "We are really moving forward on the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29; a big part of it was the economic collaboration. You have taken leadership in moving that. I'm sure you will have very, very good discussions," he said.

He also outlined areas India hopes to take forward, including political, defence, maritime, space, cultural and critical technology cooperation, along with discussions on developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomacy.

Tajani arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for his second visit to India this year, signalling deepening engagement between the two sides.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed him on X, writing, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership."

The visit comes amid a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries. On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders reviewed cooperation in trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education. (ANI)

