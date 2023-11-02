Jaishankar seeks Lisbon’s support on EU FTA talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India considered Portugal as a key partner in the European Union (EU) and could be counted upon to support New Delhi's ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the EU. Jaishankar also called on the Indian-origin Portugese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

“...we count very much on Portuguese support for our FTA negotiations with the European Union that are underway,” Jaishankar said during a joint press statement with his Portugese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.

“We reviewed the implementation of the agreement for recruitment of Indians to work in Portugal. We have agreed on a standard operating procedure for that, and there will be a pilot project to take it forward..,” he said.

Jaishankar said the Joint Economic Committee would be asked to follow up on discussions in health, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy.

