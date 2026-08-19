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Home / World / Jaishankar, Singapore FM jointly lay foundation stone for new Chancery complex for Indian High Commission

Jaishankar, Singapore FM jointly lay foundation stone for new Chancery complex for Indian High Commission

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Singapore City [Singapore], August 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday jointly laid the foundation stone for the new Chancery complex of the Indian High Commission. The leaders also took stock of further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

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Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the External Affairs Minister expressed optimism about the laying of the foundation stone, underlining that the complex will reflect the new era of India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthen services for the Indian diaspora.

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In another post on X, he said that the two leaders held a detailed discussion on how to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also discussed the current geopolitical situation.

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Jaishankar added, "Look forward to further interacting with him during the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable tomorrow."

The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable involves discussions across several tracks, focusing primarily on sectors such as advanced manufacturing, connectivity, healthcare and skill development and these are areas that significantly boost the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) initiative, the government said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the biweekly press briefing here in New Delhi on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the fourth edition of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), scheduled for August 20 in Singapore, will focus on core pillars of bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening strategic and economic ties.

He informed that for the current fourth edition, four ministers attending from India include the Finance Minister, the External Affairs Minister, the Commerce Minister, and the Minister of State for Commerce.

"The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable involves discussions across several tracks, focusing primarily on advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digital sectors, healthcare, medicine, skill development, and sustainability," Jaiswal said.

He added, "The dialogue centres on how to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations through these areas. I would also add that these are sectors that significantly boost the 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) initiative." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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