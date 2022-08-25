Minister for External Affairs Jaishankar skips 'Crimea Platform'

New Delhi, August 24
Though India was unrepresented at the `Crimea Platform’ event hosted by Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelensky, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar greeted his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the occasion of its Independence Day.
“Committed to our broad based relationship that encompasses so many domains,” tweeted Jaishankar. His greetings overlooked comments a week back by Kuleba who said: “When India purchases Russian crude oil, the discount has to be paid by Ukrainian blood.”
To the relief of Moscow, India did not attend this year's Crimea Platform that coincides with Ukrainian Independence Day. The 2nd Crimea Platform summit was held this year on August 23 in an online format. Representatives of about 60 foreign countries and international organisations took part in the platform launched by Zelensky last year to take back Crimea from Russia.
Says Latin America can be major biz hub for India
Sao Paulo: EAM S Jaishankar emphasised the importance of making Latin America a major business hub for India by having more engagements, contacts and meetings with the stakeholders in the vast region. India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, Jaishankar said, as he interacted with prominent businessmen in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. PTI
