Jaishankar thanks Kuwait for solidarity, support after Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and thanked him for Kuwait's solidarity and support following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a X post, Jaishankar said, "Glad to talk to FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya of Kuwait. Thanked him for Kuwait's solidarity and support in the aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1917560735539822763

Several world leaders have reached out to Jaishankar, condemning the deadly attack that killed 26 people and injured many others. The attack targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

In response, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, strongly condemned the attack. He said he felt a "deep agony" and assured the families of the victims that the attackers would face the "harshest response".

"Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack," PM Modi said.

He added, "As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched."

The Prime Minister said the country's unity is its greatest strength in the fight against terrorism and urged citizens to stay united and resolute.

"This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice... at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that," PM Modi said. (ANI)

