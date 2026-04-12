Jaishankar thanks UAE Prez for strengthening ties; expresses gratitude for ensuring well-being of Indian community during West Asia conflict

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called upon President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to the UAE and expressed gratitude to him for deepening the ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. He also thanked the leadership of the country for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict.

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In a series of posts on X, EAM said that he called upon the UAE President and the UAE Deputy Prime Minister during the visit.

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"Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 12, 2026

In another post on X he said, "Good to see HH @HamdanMohammed during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai."

Good to see HH @HamdanMohammed during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 12, 2026

Jaishankar held talks on the evolving regional situation with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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The External Affairs Minister on Saturday conveyed India's appreciation to Nahyan for ensuring the safety of the Indian diaspora in the region.

In a post on X, he said, "A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further."

A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our… pic.twitter.com/zoQ2BtkCGG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Jaishankar had earlier in the day interacted with the members of the Indian Community.

In a post on X, he said, "Started my visit to the UAE, interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community."

Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI’s efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the… pic.twitter.com/MhZKAX13S6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

In a similar vein, the Indian Embassy in the UAE earlier in the day organised a Consular Camp.

"Taking consular support closer to our community. Embassy organised a Consular Camp at the Indian Social Centre, Al Ain, providing essential consular services to the Indian nationals in the region."

Taking consular support closer to our community. Embassy organised a Consular Camp at the Indian Social Centre, Al Ain providing essential consular services to the Indian nationals in the region. pic.twitter.com/5GXIcKWClr — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Jaishankar and Nahyan also reviewed the latest regional updates following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They emphasised the importance of international efforts to establish sustainable peace and security in the region, as per a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

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