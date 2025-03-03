DT
PT
Jaishankar to visit UK, Ireland

Jaishankar to visit UK, Ireland

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.
ANI
Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, during which he will hold discussions to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties.

During the visit, Jaishankar will hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and will meet several other dignitaries as well as Indian community members.

In Ireland, Jaishankar will meet with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, other dignitaries and members of Indian community. Jaishankar will visit Ireland on March 6 and 7.

India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties and growing economic engagements.

"EAM's visit will provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both UK and Ireland," the release said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

