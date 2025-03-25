Jaishankar, UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop discuss border stability, refugee situation

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Julie Bishop in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss border stability, the refugee situation, transnational crime out of Myanmar, and providing economic support.

During the meeting, S Jaishankar and Julie Bishop exchanged views on the political situation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet UN Special Envoy of the SG on Myanmar Julie Bishop this evening in Delhi. Discussed our border stability, refugee situation, trans-national crime out of Myanmar and providing economic support. Exchanged views on the political situation."

In April last year, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Julie Bishop of Australia as his Special Envoy on Myanmar.

In February this year, India and Myanmar discussed possibilities in areas of pharmaceuticals, pulses & beans, petroleum products and greater use of the recently launched Rupee-Kyat Trade Settlement Mechanism to foster mutual growth.

The discussion between the two countries was attended by Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry and HE U Minn Minn, Deputy Minister for Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar. During the meeting, both sides emphasised the potential for enhanced bilateral trade, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry release.

During the meeting, leaders of India and Myanmar deliberated on the potential areas of collaboration to promote bilateral trade and also acknowledged the importance of resuming border trade through roads and agreed to take steps on this issue. (ANI)

