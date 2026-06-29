By Ayushi Agarwal

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): South Korea has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding ties with India across strategic sectors, including shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and industrial collaboration, with Ambassador Lee Seong-ho describing the relationship as one between "ideal natural partners" in an increasingly fragile global order.

Advertisement

Speaking to an interview with ANI on Monday on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Seoul, Ambassador Lee said the trip was aimed at carrying forward the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the latter's visit to India in April.

Advertisement

"Jaishankar was in Seoul last week to have a meeting with his counterpart, Korean Foreign Minister Cho. The main purpose of his visit was to follow up on the agreement and the commitments made by both leaders during my presidential visit to India in April," Lee said.

The Ambassador noted that Jaishankar's participation at the Jeju Peace Forum-- often seen as South Korea's equivalent of India's Raisina Dialogue-- added strategic depth to the visit.

Advertisement

"He gave a very impassioned speech on the global order and the roles that Korea and India might play in this changing global order," Lee said, describing the visit as "very fruitful".

According to Lee, the two foreign ministers reviewed cooperation across multiple sectors, including shipbuilding, semiconductors, industrial collaboration and people-to-people exchanges, reaffirming their commitment to fully realise the leadership vision in the coming years.

On emerging technologies, Lee said artificial intelligence, batteries and critical minerals have become major pillars of future cooperation as both nations seek to reduce strategic dependencies and strengthen supply chain resilience.

"Those are the emerging critical technologies that are the area of mutual interest for both our countries," he said, adding that both sides are now looking at AI collaboration "more intensely".

He also underlined the growing significance of critical minerals, saying both countries have strong potential to build cooperation in securing strategic resources vital for clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Describing the broader India-South Korea partnership, Lee said the relationship is uniquely positioned because of the absence of historical or political baggage.

"Both Korea and India are ideal natural partners for each other, especially in these very fragile, rapidly changing global dynamics," he said.

He pointed to strong economic complementarity between the two countries -- India's scale, talent pool and IT strength paired with South Korea's manufacturing expertise and technological know-how.

"India has the scale, size, talent pool, IT infrastructure... whereas Korea has the manufacturing skill and know-how to complement India's Make in India vision," he said.

EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to the Republic of Korea from June 24 to June 25. During the visit, EAM held bilateral talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Seoul.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said MEA in a press release.

EAM also invited Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to visit India for the next meeting of the India-ROK Joint Commission at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)