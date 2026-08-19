Jammu and Kashmir "important part of India", will review travel advisory as "incredible" steps taken to make it more safe: US envoy Gor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 19 (ANI): US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Wednesday called Jammu and Kashmir an "important part of India" after meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar during the first standalone visit by the US envoy to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025.

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Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gor, commended the security efforts made by the union territory adminstration and Centre to make Jammu and Kashmir more safe, and signalled a potential shift in Washington's stance by indicating that the US may re-evaluate and "downgrade" its highest-level travel warning for J&K.

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"This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place. We had a very good meeting, and we have some follow-ups that we'll take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But, a very warm, very cordial, and we look forward to building this relationship forward," he said.

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The US envoy said some "incredible steps" have been taken to keep the Jammu and Kashmir "more safe" and the US will review travel advisory. Notably, at present the US has a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory for its citizens.

"The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at. New Delhi, the Chief Minister here, the Government here--we believe have made some incredible steps to keeping this area safer and making it more safe," Gor said.

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"So, we will be looking at if the travel warning that is imposed... is something that should be downgraded. This is a beautiful area, I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty and opportunity that exists here," he added.

Following the engagement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to express his appreciation for the meeting, emphasising discussions around key economic sectors.

"It was a pleasure to receive @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Srinagar today. We had a very good conversation about the possibilities that exist to widen & deepen the engagement between J&K & the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture & the new economy. I look forward to continuing this engagement & taking our conversation forward," the CM wrote.

It was a pleasure to receive @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor in Srinagar today. We had a very good conversation about the possibilities that exist to widen & deepen the engagement between J&K & the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture & the new… pic.twitter.com/VsJdJSbzJg — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2026

Reiterating the mutual desire for stronger ties, Ambassador Gor also posted on X, "Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations."

Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/dmLnyBHjc9 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026

Earlier in the day, prior to the envoy's arrival, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed readiness to interact with US Ambassador Gor in Kashmir, emphasising that regional governance matters remain strictly a domestic concern and asserted that he will speak to him about the union territory.

Discussing the approach toward the high-profile diplomatic visit, Omar Abdullah said, "After a long time, a US Ambassador is visiting Jammu & Kashmir. We will speak with him. I would like to hear him."

The Jammu and Kashmir CM maintained that external entities hold no jurisdiction over local affairs.

"Our problems are not his concern. It is not my habit to complain about our issues to the ambassador of another country. Our problems will not be resolved by Washington but by our own government. I will speak to him about Jammu & Kashmir," Omar Abdullah said. (ANI)

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