Janakpur [Nepal], November 11 (ANI): The tracks that already carry commuters between Bijalpura (Nepal) and Jaynagar (India) may soon carry pilgrims between the birthplaces of Sita and Ram. Nepal's railway authorities say preparations for a Janakpur- Ayodhya train are well advanced, and they expect the remaining hurdles to be cleared within weeks.

“Preparations for the Janakpur-Ayodhya Railway are underway. Once some strategies are finalised, it will come into operation,” Paribesh Parajuli, Managing Director of Nepal Railways, Janakpur, told ANI.

The official said the operating procedure and modality are still being negotiated between the two sides, and he expects them to be finalised very soon.

“We are working on the operating procedure, and modalities are being negotiated, which are yet to be finalised and are expected to be finalised within a week or two,” Parajuli said.

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Further adding, “We are expediting the preparations to start it at the earliest. We are awaiting the finalisation of the procedures to bring the train to hit the track.”

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Railways in the capital confirmed to ANI that the train might get a flag-off virtually by the Nepali and Indian Prime Ministers later this month.

“Green-flagging the train service is one of the agendas of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s visit at the end of this month. Talks are ongoing about flagging off the train service jointly by the Nepali and Indian Prime Ministers virtually from Delhi,” a senior official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANI.

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India and Nepal had begun talks about operationalising the railway service earlier this autumn; customs, immigration and security officials from both countries had met at the railway station rest house in Jaynagar, India. They discussed the rail link, signalling, immigration, customs checks, passenger facilities and security.

They reached an in-principle understanding that Nepali agencies would be responsible for passenger and train security on the Nepali side, and Indian agencies on the Indian side. Officials then inspected the Jaynagar–Janakpurdham–Kurtha section together.

Earlier this month, a 17-coach Indian train, number WDP-4D 40370, made a trial run from Jaynagar to Kurtha.

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It was during the meeting that officials from both nations agreed that Indian Railways will operate the train until Nepal takes over.

“For now, the Indian Railways will operate the train. All the availing facilities and the ticket fare will also be decided by them; later, when we have the resources to operate it on our own, then we will decide about the facilities to be given and the required changes,” Parajuli said.

“For now we are planning for one round trip in a week. It would be further expanded depending on the flow of passengers, which might increase the frequency as well,” the official added.

The train would leave Janakpurdham for Ayodhya and return the next day. Nepal-side stations would be at Janakpurdham and Jaynagar, while the Indian-side stations and the exact route are not yet fixed. The proposed route is roughly 464 kilometres long.

The train is as much about symbolism as logistics. Janakpurdham is revered as the birthplace of Sita, and Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“This rail service reflects the India and Nepal’s relation which has been continued since the marriage of Ram and Sita which would be further expanded and strengthened. This would further deepen the relation between Nepal and India, further boosting the tourism, economic and social sector,” Parajuli told ANI.

The service could give practical shape to the Ramayana Circuit, the pilgrimage route linking sites associated with the epic. They also say it would be convenient for Nepali devotees heading to Ayodhya and for Indian pilgrims coming to Janakpur, especially since Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has drawn growing numbers of visitors.

“This is a most awaited railway service, and everyone is waiting for its operation. Through this, the relation would be further strengthened. It would also set a milestone by boosting the economic and tourism sector of both nations. Also, it serves as a testament of Roti-Beti relation between the two nations,” Nirmal Kumar Chaudhary, former president of Janakpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told ANI.

The Ramayana Circuit, the pilgrimage route that ties together sites linked to the epic, is the concept officials hope the train will turn into something real. Devotees from Ayodhya, where visitor numbers have grown since the Ram Mandir, could come to Janakpur more easily. Nepali pilgrims could travel the other way.

Vivah Panchami, which marks the wedding of Ram and Sita, along with Ram Navami and Janaki Navami, could draw international visitors if they are tied to the wider experience of Mithila. (ANI)

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