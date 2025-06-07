DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Japan approves 20 trillion yen plan for disaster-resilient infrastructure

Japan approves 20 trillion yen plan for disaster-resilient infrastructure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The Japanese government on Friday approved a plan to enhance the disaster resilience of the country's infrastructure over the next five years, with the project expected to cost more than 20 trillion yen (USD 139 billion). Kyodo News reported.

Advertisement

Focusing on measures to address aging infrastructure, the plan specifies 326 measures to be taken by government bodies from fiscal 2026 through 2030, while regional authorities bear part of the costs.

The approval by the Cabinet comes in light of prolonged water outages following a powerful earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day in 2024, and the formation of a massive sinkhole in Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, which is believed to have been caused by sewer pipe corrosion.

Advertisement

According to the plan, 10.6 trillion yen will be allocated for the maintenance of vital services, which include aging infrastructure, such as transportation, communication, and energy.

All sewer pipes with corrosion or damage that could lead to accidents will be repaired by fiscal 2030.

Advertisement

The repair rate of the approximately 92,000 bridges managed by the central and local governments that require urgent attention will be raised from 55 per cent in fiscal 2023 to 80% in fiscal 2030, with the aim of full completion in fiscal 2051.

Meanwhile, 5.8 trillion yen will be used for disaster prevention infrastructure, including erosion control dams to prevent landslides and river embankments amid increasingly severe flooding caused by climate change.

An additional 1.8 trillion yen goes to enhancing disaster preparedness through measures, including installing air conditioners at schools that serve as evacuation centres. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts