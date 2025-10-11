Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor) became fully operational on October 8, marking a major milestone in the city's transport network. The 33.5 km underground corridor, supported by Japanese funding through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), now connects Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final segment between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations at an event held at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The ceremony was attended by Japan's Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, among others.

This stretch, also known as the Aqua Line, covers a total of 27 stations, 26 underground and one above ground. The newly constructed metro corridor will reduce travel time between Mumbai International Airport and Cuffe Parade to about 45 minutes, cutting the north-south Mumbai journey from nearly two hours, according to the official release.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi called the underground metro "a living symbol of a developing Bharat," praising the engineers and workers for completing the project in Mumbai's dense urban setting while protecting its heritage structures.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis also expressed pride in delivering India's largest underground metro line and thanked the Government of Japan and JICA for their support.

The project, implemented by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), received Japanese ODA loans worth JPY 354,132 million, out of a total project cost of JPY 680,692 million. The final phase includes 11 new underground stations, improving access to South Mumbai's commercial and residential hubs.

JICA India Chief Representative Takeuchi Takuro said, "The successful completion of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a testament to the deepening Japan-India cooperation in infrastructure development. This metro line exemplifies sustainable urban mobility and will play a pivotal role in improving daily commute for Mumbaikars."

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is the city's first fully underground metro system, connecting major landmarks such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Mumbai International Airport, and MIDC. The line also includes women-only cars, disabled-friendly platforms, and advanced surveillance systems for commuter safety. (ANI)

