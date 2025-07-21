DT
Home / World / Japan Election: Ruling coalition to lose voter confidence, a severe blow to PM Ishiba

ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): Japan's ruling coalition is certain to lose its majority in the House of Councillors after Sunday's election, an outcome that will pile pressure on embattled Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has vowed to stay on despite yet another heavy blow to his party, Kyodo News reported.

The cards are stacked against PM Ishiba, with all major opposition parties ruling out joining the Liberal Democratic Party and its partner Komeito in an expanded coalition.

The ruling coalition has now been deprived of majority control in both houses of parliament, the upper house and the more powerful House of Representatives -- a very rare situation for a government in post-war Japan. Opposition support will become even more crucial for passing bills and budgets, as per Kyodo News.

The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito failed to meet their pre-election goal of winning at least 50 of the 125 contested seats, which would have allowed them to reach the majority threshold in the upper house.

The LDP appears to have lost favour among some conservative voters, with the right-leaning populist party Sanseito emerging as an alternative.

Despite its "Japanese First" mantra and nationalistic policy agenda targeting foreigners -- seen by critics as xenophobic -- its upper house strength surged above 10, a level that enables it to submit bills in the chamber.

The election served as a gauge of voter confidence in the months-old minority government amid mounting frustration over its handling of rising prices, insufficient wage growth and limited progress in negotiations on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"We have to take the projected outcome humbly," PM Ishiba said on a TV program, adding that the LDP must fulfil its responsibility as the ruling party.

His comments followed those of LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, the party's number two figure, who stated on a separate TV program that a political vacuum should be avoided. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

