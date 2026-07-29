Japan: Explosion in Aeon Mall Kumamoto after quake leaves 2 women dead and 1 unresponsive

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): Two women have died, and one woman was found unresponsive, following an explosion that rocked Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima town on the southwestern main island of Kyushu hours after a powerful magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Japan.

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Government sources told Kyodo News that a gas leak is suspected as the cause of the blast. The prefectural government initially reported that ten people were unaccounted for at the site.

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Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that approximately 3,600 Self-Defense Forces personnel were mobilised across the disaster-hit area to engage in rescue operations alongside emergency crews, Kyodo News reported.

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According to the mall's operator, Aeon Co., the explosion occurred after employees and customers had evacuated the shopping complex. Prefectural police noted that about 200 people successfully exited prior to the blast.

However, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported that the building's second floor collapsed, fueling fears that many others remained trapped inside. One person who managed to contact a stranded employee was told that multiple individuals were still waiting to be rescued, Kyodo News reported.

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A shopper who evacuated told Kyodo News that some people were seen returning to the building after initially fleeing the initial temblor. An Aeon spokesperson at the company's headquarters in Chiba, east of Tokyo, stated that a person in charge had visually confirmed that everyone had evacuated safely, only for the explosion to occur over 30 minutes later.

The disaster left ceilings and walls at the mall collapsed, exposing the building's steel frame while scattering heavy debris across the complex.

A 44-year-old man operating a nearby hair salon described hearing a loud noise resembling a large vehicle colliding with something, followed immediately by a plume of white smoke.

Meanwhile, according to public broadcaster NHK, Kyushu Railway Company has announced the temporary suspension of all services on the Kyushu Shinkansen line beginning with the first train on Wednesday to conduct safety inspections of its tracks and facilities following the disaster.

NHK reported that operations between Hakata Station and Kumamoto Station in both directions are scheduled to resume if safety is confirmed during morning inspections. However, inbound and outbound services between Kumamoto Station and Kagoshima-chuo Station will remain suspended throughout the entire day.

Following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mobilised the full resources of the government, establishing an Emergency Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters to spearhead rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, she noted that the disaster struck at approximately 4:27 p.m., resulting in confirmed structural collapses, road damage, fires, and human casualties.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to all those affected, the Prime Minister convened the first emergency response meeting at 7:49 p.m. following the official establishment of the task force at 6:20 p.m.

Addressing compounding challenges in the disaster zones, including widespread power outages, water shortages, and rising concerns over heatstroke, the government has pledged to work tirelessly through the night.

"The government will work tirelessly through the night to swiftly assess the overall damage situation and carry out emergency disaster response measures, starting with the rescue and lifesaving of those affected," the PM wrote.

As part of ongoing coordination, the Prime Minister spoke directly with Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Kimura around 10:00 p.m. to assess conditions on the ground and assure him of comprehensive national backing. (ANI)

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