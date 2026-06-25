Japan hit by magnitude 7 earthquake, PM Takaichi sets up task force

Tokyo [Japan], June 25 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday advised citizens to remain vigilant after an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture.
Takaichi instructed relevant ministries and agencies to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage, and said there is no concern about a tsunami.
"Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no concern about a tsunami," she said in a post on X.
本日7時30分頃、岩手県沖を震源とする地震が発生し、青森県階上町で最大震度６強の強い揺れを観測しました。
津波の心配はありません。
私からは、関係省庁に対し、
・早急に被害状況を把握すること…
— 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) June 24, 2026
"To those in the areas where the shaking was strong, I ask that you continue to remain vigilant for the possibility of earthquakes of similar intensity. From now on, I will receive detailed reports and take charge of the disaster response," she added.
The National Center for Seismology assessed the earthquake was of 7 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean."
EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/dtPT6wxrJs
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 24, 2026
A mild quake was also felt in Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.
An upper 6 is when people can only crawl and are unable to walk during an earthquake. Unsecured furniture will topple over, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The Prime Minister's Office has set up a task force over the quake.
Takaichi said, "The government, immediately after the earthquake, established the Prime Minister's Office Response Room at the Crisis Management Center in the Prime Minister's Office, convened an emergency task force at the director-general level from relevant ministries and agencies, and based on my instructions, is fully committed to responses such as assessing the damage situation, rescue and relief efforts, and providing timely and accurate information to the public." (ANI)
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