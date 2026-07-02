New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Industry leaders from India and Japan lauded the strengthening bilateral relationship between the two countries during Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's maiden visit to the country, describing it as stable, progressive and full of expanding business and investment opportunities across sectors including technology, agriculture, space and energy.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the India-Japan Business Forum 2026 in the national capital, executives from leading companies highlighted India's growing market potential as an investment hub and the complementary strengths of both countries.

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Susumu Okamoto, President of Choshu Industry Corporation, said India presents a strong and stable investment environment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India's current position is "very important" on the global stage.

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"This is a very good aspect for India because it seems to us it's an open and stable India after Prime Minister Modi took office. It's a very important moment on a global level," Okamoto said.

Taka Sanno, President & CEO of Suntory India, expressed optimism about business expansion in the Indian market.

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"It is nice and progressively better. I am looking for further opportunities to come into the market in India," he said.

Highlighting space sector collaboration and long-term strategic ties, Tushar Jadhav, Co-Founder of Manastu Space, said India-Japan relations continue to deepen.

"The world order is changing. A long-term relationship exists between India and Japan. They have done collaborations in the space sector. The relationship Shinzo Abe started with PM Modi is moving forward with the current Prime Minister. This is good for business and the environment," Jadhav said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, briefing on the outcomes of the Japan PM's visit, stated that Japan's space agency has shown strong interest in India's launch vehicle capabilities operated by ISRO and is already utilising them for launching certain satellites.

Yuriko Kato, Founder & CEO of M2Labo Inc, emphasised synergy between Japanese precision and Indian agility in innovation.

"I am really happy to be here. We are the best match between Japan and India. Japan is good at processing but not good at agile things. But Indian people are very energetic to start new things. We can come together to improve both countries' agriculture," Kato said.

Pankaj Garg, President & CEO of Innovation Thru Energy, said bilateral ties are deepening further in the current global environment.

"Japan and India have a very strong relationship. After this chaos, we all can see that it is getting deeper. PM Modi and Shinzo Abe had a deep relationship. Japan has a high respect for PM Modi", he said.

Meanwhile, Motoyuki Arai, Founder and CEO of Synspective Inc, highlighted the importance of technological collaboration between the two countries.

"We have different types of advanced technologies: hardware technologies, AI and analytics technology. Indian companies have very good ones. So we can combine that advantage and build up value for both countries," he said.

The remarks came as both countries continue to expand cooperation in emerging technologies, space, clean energy, agriculture and manufacturing, with business leaders underscoring the growing momentum in India-Japan economic ties.

Earlier in the day, Japan announced 129 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with India at the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum, as business leaders from both countries highlighted growing investments in advanced technologies, clean energy and semiconductors, reflecting the deepening economic partnership between the two nations.

Addressing the forum in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman and CEO Ishiguro Norihiko said, "Today, we are pleased to announce 129 MoUs between Japan and India."

This comes as part of Takaichi's three-day official visit to India from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, during which she participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

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