Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7 magnitude quake in country's northeast        

Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7 magnitude quake in country’s northeast        

Damage and injuries aren't immediately clear

article_Author
AP
Tokyo, Updated At : 09:50 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Japan on Friday issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the country's northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) at 11.44 am local time, JMA said.

The Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures could see a tsunami of up to 1 metre (3.2 feet), the agency added.

Damage and injuries weren't immediately clear.

An advisory is a lower level of caution than a warning.

Friday's quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island. A tsunami more than 2 feet (0.6 metres) above tide levels was measured in Kuji port in Iwate prefecture before all tsunami advisories were lifted. Power was knocked out for hundreds of homes but was mostly restored on Tuesday morning.

Authorities had warned of possible aftershocks.

Officials said that after Monday's quake there was also a slight increase in risk of a magnitude 8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan's northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido. The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities in the area to monitor their emergency preparedness in the coming week, reminding them that the caution is not a prediction of a big one.

