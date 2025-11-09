DT
Home / World / Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], November 9 (ANI): Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast on Sunday, registering a 4 on the country's seismic intensity scale, the Japan Times reported.

The earthquake, which occurred at 17:03 (local time), registered a shindo level 4 in Morioka and Yahaba in Iwate Prefecture, as well as in Wakuya town in the neighbouring Miyagi Prefecture.

Earlier, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was experienced near the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in Japan, at 13:33 pm.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km beneath the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 6.6, On: 09/11/2025 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 39.51 N, Long: 143.38 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS said in a post on X.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the country is located in one of the most active seismic and volcanic zones in the world and is frequently affected by earthquakes and volcanic disasters.

JMA operationally monitors seismic and volcanic activity throughout the country and issues relevant warnings and information to mitigate damage caused by disasters related to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was experienced near the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm today, as per NCS.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

