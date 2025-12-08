DT
Home / World / Japan issues tsunami warning after back-to-back earthquakes over 6 magnitude hit off Aomori prefecture

Japan issues tsunami warning after back-to-back earthquakes over 6 magnitude hit off Aomori prefecture

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], December 8 (ANI): Japan issued a tsunami warning after a series of strong earthquakes struck off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture on Monday night, prompting authorities to urge residents in coastal areas to move to higher ground and remain there until further notice.

According to the advisory issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred at 23:15 (local time) today, with the epicentre located off the east coast of Aomori Prefecture, part of Japan's main island of Honshu, at a depth of 50 km.

The agency further warned that tsunamis may occur, stressing that residents should not leave safe locations until officials formally lift the alert.

"As of 23:23 on the 8th, a tsunami warning is currently in effect. Tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Do not leave a safe location until the warning is lifted," the JMA said in a post on X.

According to the JMA, an alert for waves up to 3 metres high after the earthquake was issued.

Tsunami waves of roughly 40 centimetres were also observed in parts of Aomori and Hokkaido, and up to 50 centimetres in Iwate, as reported by Kyodo News.

JMA also cautioned that larger waves could still arrive along Japan's northeastern coastline.

The warning followed earlier readings from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in India, which reported two significant quakes in the North Pacific Ocean.

According to the NCS, the region was first hit with an earthquake of 7.5 magnitude at 19:45 PM, located at the coordinates of 41.05°N and 142.37°E at a depth of 60 km, which was followed by an earthquake of magnitude 6.0, recorded at 20:03 PM, at the coordinates of 40.88°N, 142.88°E at the same depth of 60 km.

"EQ of M: 7.5, On: 08/12/2025 19:45:12 IST, Lat: 41.05 N, Long: 142.37 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," the NCS said in a post on X.

"EQ of M: 6.0, On: 08/12/2025 20:03:41 IST, Lat: 40.88 N, Long: 142.88 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," the NCS stated in a separate post.

Both quakes were registered close to Japan's northeastern coastline, an area prone to significant seismic activity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

