Japan, NATO to step up ties amid Ukraine war

Tokyo, June 7

Japanese and NATO officials on Tuesday agreed to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a deterioration of security environment in Europe and Asia.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said after meeting with NATO Military Committee chief Rob Bauer that Japan hoped to strengthen its ties with European countries and welcomed NATO's expanded involvement in the Indo-Pacific region. “The security of Europe and Asia are closely intertwined, especially now with the international community facing serious challenges,” Kishi said.

Bauer’s visit to Tokyo comes as Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force is participating in NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea. Japan has been increasing its military capabilities and cooperation with Europe, in addition to its alliance with the US and partnerships with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond in the face of China's rise. PM Fumio Kishida has been invited to the NATO summit later this month, and is reportedly considering attending the meeting. — AP