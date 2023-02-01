 Japan, other democracies must unite to defend international order: NATO : The Tribune India

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg with Japan's PM Kishida in Tokyo. AP/PTI



Tokyo, January 31

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sharply criticised China on Tuesday for “bullying its neighbours and threatening Taiwan” and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order.

Not practical to send jets to Ukraine: UK

The UK’s fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets. Max Blain, UK PM spokesman

Calling it a “critical moment for NATO and for Japan”, Stoltenberg, who is visiting Tokyo, said China and Russia are “leading an authoritarian pushback against international rules-based order.” He said trans-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security are “deeply interconnected”, and a victory by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine would send a message that authoritarian regimes can achieve their goals through brute force. “This is dangerous,” he said.

“China is watching closely and learning lessons that may influence its future decisions,” Stoltenberg said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“China is substantially building up its military forces including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbours and threatening Taiwan, trying to control critical infrastructure and spreading misinformation about NATO and the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “China is not our adversary, but we must understand the scale of the challenge and work together to address it.” Stoltenberg’s direct criticism of China contrasted with Kishida’s more indirect expression of opposition to any one-sided changes by force to the status quo in the East and South China Seas.

Japan, already a close ally of the United States, has in recent years expanded its military ties with other Indo-Pacific nations, Britain, Europe and NATO. — AP

Kyiv seeks fighter jets

  • Ukraine is pushing its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets for war against Russia
  • Kyiv’s demand comes a week after winning pledges of battle tanks from the West
  • Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was in Paris and might push for the delivery of fighter jets
  • Kyiv has repeatedly urged allies to send jets to challenge Russia’s air superiority

