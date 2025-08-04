Japan: Over 24,000 visitors explore India Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka

Osaka [Japan], August 4 (ANI): The India Pavilion- Bharat at the World Expo 2025 Osaka drew in thousands of visitors on August 3, according to the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation.

As per the ITPO, the India Pavilion- Bharat saw over 24,700 visitors who explored key attractions like India's Infrastructure-Based progress in the spotlight, agate Gujarat Paintings at the One District One Product Zone, amongst others.

The Pavilion also held Yoga sessions, which were attended by a large number of people.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo shared further details of the various attractions.

"ODOP Spotlight: Agate Gujarat Painting From Anand, Gujarat -- intricate artistry on polished agate stone slices brings to life mythology, nature & abstract beauty. As light passes through, these glowing masterpieces reflect Gujarat's timeless craftsmanship, " the Embassy said in a post on X.

"From Bharat to the Moon - a journey of dreams, science, and determination." The Chandrayaan Zone at India Pavilion - Bharat continues to inspire visitors with India's lunar missions and space exploration milestones. A proud showcase of innovation, ambition, and cosmic curiosity!", the Embassy said in a separate post.

The India Pavilion-Bharat at the World Expo 2025 Osaka attracted over 20,000 visitors on Saturday, as people came to witness the richness of India's cultural heritage, space achievements, and handicrafts, among several other experiences offered at the pavilion.

As per the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), on Saturday alone, the India Pavilion drew over 23,000 visitors who were enthralled by witnessing the wonders of India's scientific innovations to the serenity of yoga and the richness of our cultural heritage, visitors experience many dimensions of Bharat under one roof.

Previously, cultural performances such as Kathak to a Bollywood dance performance had bewitched the visitors.

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. The friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties. (ANI)

