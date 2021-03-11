Japan PM Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid

Tokyo: Amid a sharp spike in the Covid cases in Japan, country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He started experiencing mild symptoms such as slight fever and cough on Saturday night, Japan’s local media reported. Japan reported 2,53,265 additional Covid cases on Saturday, marking the third straight day of over 2,50,000 with no end in sight for the ongoing seventh wave. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished his “friend” Kishida a speedy recovery. ANI
Drought in Europe exposes ancient stones
SPAIN: Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures and some unwanted hazards. In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge” that is usually covered by the waters of a dam. Reuters
Pope urges dialogue over Church-state crisis
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an “open and sincere” dialogue to resolve a stand-off between the Church and government in Nicaragua, following the arrest of a bishop who is a leading critic of President Daniel Ortega. Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St Peter’s Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile. Reuters
Singapore to decriminalise sex between men
Singapore: Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, adding that society in the city-state was becoming more accepting of gay people. But he added that the government had no intention of changing the city-state's legal definition of marriage that is between a man and a woman. “I believe this is the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept,” the PM said. Reuters
The Spanish Stonehenge, seen due to the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir, in El Gordo, Spain. Reuters/File
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him