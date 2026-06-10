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Home / World / Japan PM likely to visit Guwahati on July 1: Assam CM

Japan PM likely to visit Guwahati on July 1: Assam CM

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is a possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati on July 1 for summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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In a post on X, the Assam CM on Tuesday said, "There is a possibility of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, H.E Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati from 1st July to hold Summit Level talks with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji in Guwahati."

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Meanwhile, a high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union visited Guwahati on June 8-9 to explore collaboration opportunities with all Northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

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CM Sarma met a high-level European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, as part of the delegation today. The visit was aimed at deepening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and strengthening commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India.

The engagement comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Brussels to advance cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda launched earlier this year. With its strategic location, rich natural resources, and growing industrial base, Northeast India is increasingly attracting global investors.

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Addressing the press conference after meeting the European delegation in the state's capital, Assam Chief Minister Sarma, added that Assam has surpassed India in terms of growth, which will support investors.

"India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growinAg at 45 per cent. So that is the speed, that is the momentum we have, I think our economic growth trajectory will support the investor who will come to Assam to invest," Sarma said.

On the backdrop of the state's achievements in the last five years, CM Sarma sees a bigger growth trajectory for Assam.

"I see a bigger momentum in the next five years. What we have achieved in the last five years, in the next five years, the momentum will be much faster," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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