Japan PM Takaichi congratulates PM Modi on 25 years as head of govt, vows stronger FOIP partnership

Tokyo [Japan], October 7 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has extended her warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in office as head of government, highlighting his longstanding dedication to the development of Indian society and the nation through outstanding political leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001.

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Acknowledging this remarkable feat, the Union Cabinet adopted a formal resolution on Tuesday to felicitate PM Modi on achieving 25 years of uninterrupted executive leadership.

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Having first taken the oath of office in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he held the state's top post until May 2014, after which he transitioned to national leadership by assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held ever since.

Building on this momentous occasion, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took to X to share her official statements, bridging personal reflections with diplomatic vision.

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Commemorating his quarter-century tenure and leadership trajectory, she stated, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” adding, “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister.”

She further expressed her deep respect for his achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing internationally.

Reflecting on bilateral ties and her recent diplomatic engagements, Takaichi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended during her travels, stating, “Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude.”

She elaborated on their discussions, noting that while experiencing India's culinary culture and music, she engaged in concrete talks with Prime Minister Modi to advance the Japan-India 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' to a new stage.

Looking ahead to future diplomatic milestones, she noted that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

Emphasising shared regional goals, she further stated, “To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.” (ANI)

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