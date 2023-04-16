Japan PM unhurt after blast at campaign event

Tokyo, April 15
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed on Saturday after someone threw an explosive device towards him while he was campaigning at a fishing port in Western Japan, officials said.
Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air. Although no one was hurt, and Kishida planned to continue campaigning on Saturday, the chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former PM Shinzo Abe, who also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno refused to comment on the suspect’s motive and background, saying police were still investigating the matter. — Agencies
