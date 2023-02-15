Japan puts off rocket launch due to bad weather

Tokyo: Japan's space agency on Tuesday said the first launch of its new H3 rocket would be delayed again, this time due to bad weather conditions. IANS
Camilla picks crown sans Kohinoor for coronation
London: Britain’s Queen Consort, Camilla, has chosen a crown without the controversial colonial era Kohinoor diamond for her coronation ceremony with husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday. PTI
A float depicting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. Reuters
